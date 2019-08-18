Birmingham Grand Prix: Dina Asher-Smith shines to take second in 200m 'Olympic final'

Dina Asher-Smith (right) was overtaken by Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo in the final 60m

Dina Asher-Smith underlined why is she seen as a World Championships medal contender with an impressive display in the 200m at the Birmingham Grand Prix.

The British double European champion finished second behind Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who has opted to compete in the 400m in Doha.

"This was like a Olympic or world final so it would have been a silver," said Asher-Smith, referring to the field.

"It was fantastic to be able to run against this class at home."

Miller-Uibo, the world number one over 200m last season, won the race in 22.24 seconds with Asher-Smith clocking 22.36. The high-quality field also included Jamaica's London 2012 champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who claimed third in 22.50.

More to follow.