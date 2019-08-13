Leon Reid: Commonwealth medallist to chase world 200m standard in Cork

Leon Reid and Marcus Lawler are both scheduled to be involved in a high-class 200m in Cork

Northern Ireland sprinter Leon Reid will continue his attempts to book a World Championship place in Doha at Wednesday's Cork City Sports.

Reid, 25, will hope that a strong field which includes South African sub-20 second man Anaso Jobodwana could spur him to run the world standard of 20.40.

Unlike next year's new Olympic qualifying process, the previous system remains in place for the Doha tests.

Reid ran his personal best of 20.27 in 2018 but his season's best is 20.62.

South African Jobodwana's personal best is 19.87 while the field also includes Zambia's Sydney Siame who set his lifetime best of 20.16 earlier this season.

American Sean McClean, a 20.24 man at his best, is also in the field along with Reid's main Irish rival Marcus Lawler and another home competitor Stephen Gaffney.

Rathfarnham man Gaffney caused something of a sensation last month when clocking a huge personal best of 20.39 at the Flanders Cup meeting in Belgium but his Korkrijk time has now been revised to 20.93 which still represents a lifetime best.

The revision saw the first five finishers all having 0.54 seconds added to their times.

Mark English won a European Indoor bronze medal earlier this year

Letterkenny man English in 800m field

Letterkenny runner Mark English is another Irishman who will be chasing a world championship standard in Cork.

The 800m man has a personal best of 1:44.84 but his fastest time so far this season is only 1:48.96.

This year's European Indoor bronze medallist needs to run 1:45.80 to secure his Doha spot and will hope the presence of Britain's Jake Wightman [1:44.61] and American Isaiah Harris [1:44.58] in the paced race could see him achieve the qualifying standard.

Big names on view include South Africa's world long jump champion Luvo Manyonga who has told organisers that he is aiming for 8.40m having already achieved 8.37m this year.

The men's 100m field includes US sub-10 pair Chris Belcher and Ameer Webb plus compatriot Demek Kemp, who has run 10.03 this year, with another American Candace Hill [10.98 PB] leading the women's entries.

Irish sprint star Phil Healy is down to race in a women's 200m field led by Britain's Biana Williams [22.60 PB] while the women's 800m could offer Irish pair Siofra Cleirigh Buttner and Nadia Power chances to improve their personal bests.

Britain's Adelle Tracey is the fastest in the women's 800m field with a 1:59.86 clocking while Cleirigh Buttner has improved her personal best to 2:01.67 this run with European Under-23 bronze medallist Power having clocked 2:03.40 this summer.

The field action includes a strong looking women's high jump entry where Castlederg's world under-20 silver medallist from last year Sommer Lecky will be up against Britain's Morgan Lake and Pippa Rogan, who defeated the Finn Valley youngster at the recent Irish Championships.