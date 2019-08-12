Isle of Man Marathon: Manxman Christian Varley claims dominant win

Christian Varley (black vest) took an early lead in the Isle of Man Marathon

Christian Varley stormed to his second victory in the Isle of Man Marathon, beating his closest competitor by more than 15 minutes.

The 35-year-old Manxman, who first won in 2017, was less than a minute shy of his previous winning effort with a time of two hours 44 minutes 44 seconds.

John Quaye took second almost 17 minutes later and Preston-based Marc Potter rounded out the podium.

Jayne Farquhar was the first woman home in a time of 3:52:32.

Athletes from Japan, Sweden, Finland, France and South Africa joined the Manx runners on the start line at the Ballacloan Stadium in Ramsey on Sunday morning.

A total of 84 competitors lined up for the full marathon with 334 taking the start for the half distance event.

The rain of previous days abated to provide clement weather for the runners but a headwind made for an additional challenge on the undulating course.

Varley, a former cyclist for the Manx national team, took an early lead on the first of two laps of the 13-mile course and remained out front throughout.

Peter Kennaugh, who is currently taking a break from professional cycling, was one of the hundreds taking part in the half-marathon.

He finished ninth with a time of 1:21:27, with Manxman Jack Okell taking the win as he stopped the clock at 1:14:36.

Nikki Boyde won the women's category after she finished in a time of 1 hr 33 mins 4 secs.