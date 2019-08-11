European Athletics Team Championships: GB name shot putter for 4x400m relay

Youcef Zatat, left, was included in the team instead of sprinter Rabah Yousif

Great Britain were disqualified from the men's 4x400m relay at the European Athletics Team Championships after a reserve shot putter was named in the line-up by mistake.

Youcef Zatat - who had not travelled to Poland - was included in the quartet instead of sprinter Rabah Yousif.

UK Athletics performance director Neil Black blamed a "technical error".

He told BBC Sport: "It's absolutely gutting, for the athletes in particular." GB finished fifth overall.

They accumulated a total of 302.5 points. Italy won the 4x400m race, and finished fourth in the overall standings with 316 points.

Mr Black continued: "There was a technical error with the declaration process, we're exploring what happened.

"The athletes were absolutely amazing, we informed the athletes and they took it on the chin."

Britain's men won the silver medal in the 4x400m relay at the 2018 European Athletics Championships, and took the bronze medal at the World Athletics Championships in 2017.

But they were also disqualified from the event at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.