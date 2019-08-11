European Athletics Team Championships: Richard Kilty and Ben Williams help GB finish fifth

Media playback is not supported on this device European Team Championships: Richard Kilty wins men's 200m final

Richard Kilty won the men's 200m as Great Britain finished fifth at the European Team Championships in Poland.

Kilty, 29, secured the maximum 12 points in a time of 20.66 seconds despite a hamstring twinge.

Earlier, British team-mate Ben Williams smashed his personal best by 40cm to win the men's triple jump.

But GB were disqualified from the men's 4x400m relay after British Athletics named reserve shot putter Youcef Zatat in the line-up instead of Rabah Yousif.

Italy won the race, meaning they pipped GB to fourth in the overall standings. Poland won the championships with 345 points, ahead of Germany (317.5) and France (316.5). GB finished with 302.5 points.

After winning the 200m, Kilty told BBC Sport: "I was going to stop coming round the bend, I took a misstep and I felt my hamstring nip.

"It doesn't feel too bad, it might be a small pull or a bad cramp. If the hamstring didn't seize up I would have run a lot quicker but the main thing is I got a win.

"I'm undefeated in the 200m this season, which is crazy, but I'm having fun."

GB's Williams smashes PB for shock triple jump win

Meanwhile, Williams, 27, won the triple jump with a 17.14m effort, hitting the qualification standard for next month's World Championships in Doha.

"I'm completely over the moon," he told BBC Sport. "Bringing home the 12 points for the team is great, I wasn't expected to bring home the 12 points but in my head I knew I could do it. I knew it was coming, I wasn't surprised, I'm really, really happy. There's more to come."

GB's points tally was further boosted when Jamie Webb and Jodie Williams finished second in the men's 800m and women's 200m respectively, and Abigail Irozuru was second in the women's long jump.

Britain's women's 4x400m relay squad - Williams, Emily Diamond, Zoey Clark and Jess Turner - finished second.

Further top three finishes were secured as Sophie McKinna placed third in the women's shot put, while James West and Sarah Inglis were third in the men's 3,000m and women's 5,000m.