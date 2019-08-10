European Team Championship: Ireland facing day two relegation battle in Norway

Chris O'Donnell produced Ireland's best performance in Norway on Saturday

Ireland will go into the final day of the European Team Championship First League meeting in Norway outside the relegation spots - but still facing a battle to avoid the drop.

The Irish lie sixth of 11 teams but any slide below that will see them dropping down to the Second League.

Chris O'Donnell's second place in the men's 400m in a season's best of 46.70 was Ireland's top performance.

Thomas Barr had to settle for fourth place in the men's 400m hurdles.

Changes to the competition's format this year was always going to put the Irish under pressure to avoid the drop with the bottom five nations all set to go down.

The also were also minus a number of their top performers with Ciara Mageean and late withdrawal Leon Reid among the absentees.

Irish set for tense Sunday in Norway

Portugal look well placed to take the one promotion spot to the Super League as their tally of 163 points puts them 21 points ahead of hosts Norway.

The Netherlands [140], Turkey [137] and Belarus [135] occupy third to fifth spots with the Irish some way back on 120.

However, Romania [118], Slovakia [116], Belgium [111] and Hungary [108] are all in close proximity to Ireland so it is going to be a tense Sunday for the Irish.

With the event taking place in cold and windy conditions in Sandnes on Saturday, competitors faced a mostly losing battle to produced performances comparable with their personal bests.

O'Donnell's run was commendable as he finished second - 0.27 seconds behind Belgium's Jonathan Sacoor.

With Norway's World and European champion Karsten Warholm an absentee because of injury, Barr would have been fancied to achieve second spot behind Turkey's Olympic bronze medallist Yasmani Copello [49.23] in the 400m hurdles but his time of 51.12 - over three seconds outside his PB - also left him behind Dutchman Nick Smidt [49.99] and Belgium's Dylan Owusu [50.91].

Granted, Waterford man Barr has had little recent competition because of an injury niggle.

Ciara Neville earned good points with her third place in the women's 100m

Neville third in women's 100m

Ciara Neville earned a third place in the women's 100m with an 11.82 seconds clocking and then helped the Irish to useful points as they took fourth in the women's 4x100m relay.

Andrew Coscoran finished a commendable fourth in the men's 1500m in 3:46.03 with Jacob Ingebrigsten [3:43.43] taking the second victory of the day for the famous Norwegian middle-distance brothers after Filip's 5,000m win.

American-based Northern Ireland athlete Ryan Forsyth [14:03.74] was sixth in the men's 5,000m with Katie Kirk [2:06.87] seventh in the women's 800m.

Dundalk heptathlon star Kate O'Connor was seventh in the women's javelin with a best of 50.44m with Michelle Finn sixth in the women's steeplechase in 10:10.59 as the conditions again took their toll.

With Reid having been forced to pull out of his 100m spot, Eanna Madden took sixth spot in 11.05 while he also helped the Irish 4x100m team finish fifth in the relay.

The Irish will hope that 200m runners Marcus Lawler and Phil Healy can secure good points on Sunday while the performances of Mark English [800m], Fionnuala McCormack [5,000m], John Travers [3,000m], Colin Quirke [discus], and Sarah Lavin [100H] could also prove crucial to Ireland's hopes of avoiding relegation.