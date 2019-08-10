GB fourth at European Team Championships ahead of final day in Poland

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (centre) was fourth in the men's 100m final

Great Britain and Northern Ireland are in fourth place ahead of the final day at the European Athletics Team Championships after the men's 4x100m relay team won their heat.

The quartet took advantage of France's disqualification to claim maximum points in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

The hosts lead the standings with 193 points ahead of France (181.5), Italy (171), and GB (162.5).

Captain Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, part of the relay team, was fourth in the 100m.

His time of 10.57 seconds was eclipsed by French winner Jimmy Vicaut, who clocked 10.35 secs.

Elsewhere, GB's points tally was boosted by the women's 4x100m relay team, who finished third, and Charlie Da'Vall Grice, who finished second in the men's 1500m.

There were also runners-up spots for Dwayne Cowan in the men's 400m in 46.18s, Shelayna Oskan-Clarke in the women's 800m in 2:01.45 and Daryll Neita in the women's 100m in 11.33s.