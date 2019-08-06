Five Scottish athletics records fall in two months after women's 4x100m bronze

Heather Paton now holds two Scottish records

Five Scottish athletics records from the 1980s have been broken in the past two months.

The women's 4x100m team of Heather Paton, Chloe Lambert, Katy Wyper and Alisha Rees set a new mark of 45.30 seconds by finishing third at Friday's Belfast International.

Paton also set a new time in the 100m hurdles of 13.34 seconds in Leigh in June.

Eilish McGolgan in the Netherlands in June and Andy Butchart at last month's Anniversary Games in London beat the previous women's and mens' 5,000m times with 14:47.94 and 13:06.21.

And Beth Dobbin also set a new mark at the Anniversary Games with a 22.50-second 200m.

Watch live coverage of Scottish Athletics' FPSG Seniors and Under-17s meet at Grangemouth on the BBC Sport website on 18 August