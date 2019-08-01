Belfast International: Mageean secures 800m victory at Mary Peters Track

Ciara Mageean put in an impressive 800m performance on Thursday night

Ciara Mageean was happy with a "tough training day" as she won the 800m at the Belfast International and then paced the first mile of the 3,000m.

Mageean, 27, clocked an impressive 2:02.40 to finish 0.67 seconds ahead of England's Hannah Segrave in the 800m.

"It's always brilliant to come to Belfast to run," said Manchester-based Mageean.

"I feel like there are faster times there and you do wonder but I was going out there to race."

Mageean benefited from impressive pacemaking in the two-lap race as she finished exactly a second ahead of third-placed Nadia Power, who reversed her placing with Katie Kirk at Sunday's Irish Championships, when the Portaferry athlete retained the title.

Kirk, runner-up at Santry, was 1.03 seconds behind Power in fourth with Britain's former world 1500m silver medallist Hannah England next and young Irish talent Sarah Healy seventh in 2:07.39.

Quick return to action

On the instructions of her coach Steve Vernon, Mageean took to the startline in the 3,000m less than 20 minutes after the 800m as she paced her New Balance Team training partners Jip Vastenburg and athlete Elinor Kirk.

The pacemaking proved effective for Dutchwoman Vastenburg who took victory in 9:04.82 as she edged out Welshwoman Charlotte Arter in a tight finish.

Despite the presence of Mageean and sprint stars Adam Gemili and Leon Reid, a relatively modest crowd watched proceedings on an overcast but dry evening.

Harking back to summer evenings in the 1970s and 1980s when thousands of spectators watched star names such as John Walker and Steve Ovett, Mageean spoke of how one of her big sporting ambitions is to see fans "all over the banks at the Mary Peters Track like it used to be".

"They are doing a fantastic job putting on an international meet. I want to see more and more meets come to Belfast because we have a track that's the envy of the world.

"Hopefully we can start drawing more of a crowd and get athletics out there for everybody."

Gemili shows class

As the formbook suggested, Gemili proved too good for Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Reid in the men's 200m as the Rio Olympics fourth placer won in 20.63 seconds.

Reid was 0.26 seconds in arrears as both were well outside the personal bests on an evening when the times in all the sprints were comparatively slow.

Gemili, running his first 200m of the season after clocking his fastest 100m in four years with a 10.04 outing at the London Anniversary Games, felt the evening had "got cold" after a warm afternoon.

For his part, Reid said his legs were heavy from a busy weekend at the Irish Championships when he saw off Marcus Lawler's challenge to retain the 200m title.

Gemili (second from right) was fifth in last year's European 200m final where Reid (left) placed seventh

"I was chasing Adam down towards the end but it was too late at that stage," said Reid, 25, whose next outing could be at the Cork City Sports on 14 August.

"I'm still just coming from a massive training block so it's about sharpening up."

With Reid concentrating on being in peak form for the unusually late World Championships date this season, the Bath-based athlete's second's best is a comparatively modest 20.62 - 0.35 down on his personal best.

"It's super difficult. People don't understand how different it is to a normal season. We didn't start training until December when normally we would start in September. It's been very different."

Paralympic star Jason Smyth finished sixth in the men's 100m in 10.84 seconds - 0.47 behind Welsh winner Samuel Gordon-Lloyd - and then won the B 200m in 21.59.

Conall Kirk, Katie's brother, improved his 800m personal best by 0.34, as he clocked 1:49.13 to finish just under a second behind Ireland's 2017 European Under-20 Championship bronze medallist John Fitzsimons (1:48.19).