US Championships: Christian Coleman eases to victory in 100m final

Coleman holds the fastest time of the year for 100m, with a season-leading 9.81secs

Christian Coleman eased to victory in the 100m final at the US National Championships to qualify for this year's World Championships in Doha.

Coleman finished in 9.99 seconds, ahead of Michael Rodgers and Christopher Belcher (both 10.12).

"I came into the year wanting to win a gold medal in Doha, and this was just a step on the way to get there," the 23-year-old said after the race.

In the women's final, Teahna Daniels upset English Gardner to finish first.

Daniels, 22, raced to victory in 11.20secs, with 2016 Olympic relay gold medallist Gardner second in 11.25.

Five-time Olympic medallist Justin Gatlin had also reached the final of the men's 100m - beaten by Coleman in the semi-finals - but withdrew from the race, having already qualified for the World Championships as reigning champion.

Elsewhere on Friday, six-time Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix reached the women's 400m final.

The 33-year-old is competing for the first time in 13 months after giving birth to daughter Camryn by emergency caesarean section, 32 weeks into her pregnancy in November.

Felix qualified for Saturday's final after finishing third in her semi-final in 51.45secs.

In the men's triple jump final, defending champion Donald Scott retained his title with a best jump of 17.74m, beating Will Claye in second (17.70m).

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Christian Taylor only needed to turn up at the event to secure his place at the World Championships as defending champion.

The 29-year-old ran through his jump, which was enough to see him qualify for Doha.