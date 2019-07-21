Anniversary Games: Dina Asher-Smith second as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins 100m

There was clear daylight between 100m winner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (right) and Dina Asher-Smith (second left)

Britain's European champion Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for second in the women's 100m at the Anniversary Games as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stormed to victory at London Stadium.

The Jamaican double Olympic 100m champion crossed the line in 10.78 seconds, with Asher-Smith clocking 10.92, having run 10.91 in her heat.

"I tried to be as close as I could, but I wasn't that close today," Asher-Smith, 23, told BBC Sport.

"To get low 10.9s, I can't complain."

More to follow.