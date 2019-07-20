Ulster rugby prospect Aaron Sexton misses out on athletics medal

Sexton was fastest in the semi-finals with a time of 21.13 seconds

Ulster rugby prospect Aaron Sexton narrowly missed out on a medal as he finished fourth in the 200m final at the European Under-20 Championships.

The 18-year-old from Bangor had the best qualifying time for Saturday's final at Boras in Sweden.

But he missed out on the podium despite having the same time of 21.18 seconds as bronze medal winner Donola Mattia of Italy.

Onyema Adigida of France won in 21.08 from Germany's Elias Goer.

It was expected to be Sexton's last big race as he has opted for a full-time rugby career with Ulster.

The fastest schoolboy in Irish athletics, he recently sat his A-level exams at Bangor Grammar School.

Davicia Patterson from Belfast finished fourth in the women's 400m final while Sommer Lecky was fifth in the women's high jump.