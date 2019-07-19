Dina Asher-Smith: British sprinter admits she sometimes lacks belief

Media playback is not supported on this device Diamond League Lausanne: Dina Asher-Smith sets season's best of 10.91

Britain's triple European sprint champion Dina Asher-Smith says she still doubts herself despite her success on the track.

Asher-Smith, 23, will compete in the Diamond League 100m at the London Anniversary Games on Sunday.

"Sometimes I do tell myself, 'you can't, you can't', when really I should be telling myself I can," said Asher-Smith.

"So I have taken some of other people's energy and put it into myself as well."

Asher-Smith won the 100m and 200m at the European Championships in Berlin last year before leading Great Britain to victory in the women's 4x100m relay final.

She is using Sunday's race as part of her preparations for the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, which takes place between 27 September and 6 October.

"For me I think it's nice in all honesty, for people to think I can go on to do great things," added Asher-Smith.

"Doing well against these kinds of women would always be fantastic but I never have the mentality of having to prove myself. I just don't go into races like that.

"I know that, come the Worlds, I'll hopefully be in fantastic shape and the work I've done will be put me in good shape."