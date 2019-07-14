European Under-23 Championships: Jemma Reekie wins 800m/1500m double

Jemma Reekie ran four races in four days to claim the double

Jemma Reekie completed a stunning European Under-23 Championships double on Sunday, adding the 1500m crown to the 800m title she won 24 hours before.

Reekie, 21, won her fourth race in four days in four minutes, 22.81 seconds.

"We did it! That didn't come easy," the Scot said of her win in Sweden. "Thanks to my coach, family and supporters. This isn't a individual sport."

Earlier this year, Reekie won the 1500m at the British Indoors to earn a place in the continental equivalent.

She ran a personal best in Glasgow at that championships in March to narrowly miss out on the final.

Reekie - a training partner of senior European 1500m champion Laura Muir - also claimed European junior gold in the same event two years ago.