Ciara Mageean sets new NI mile mark as Sifan Hassan breaks world record

Ciara Mageean cut more than three seconds off her own Northern Ireland mile record in Monaco as Sifan Hassan set a new world record.

Portaferry runner Mageean, 27, clocked 4 minutes and 19.03 seconds as she finished eighth in the fastest women's mile in history.

Hassan's time of 4:12.33 shaved 0.23 seconds off the previous mark set by Russia's Svetlana Masterkova in 1996.

Mageean set her previous Northern Ireland record of 4:22.40 in 2017.

The 27-year-old remains the second fastest Irish women's miler in history behind the legendary Sonia O'Sullivan who set the national record of 4:17.25 in 1994.

In a mile event rarely run on the circuit nowadays, Hassan appeared to be off world record pace in Friday's race at the Diamond League meeting.

However, she produced a strong finish to duck under the Russian's previous mark.

Hassan's time left her over five seconds ahead of runner-up Britain's Laura Weightman, who clocked 4:17.60, with Canada's Gabriel Debues-Stafford [4:17.87] in third spot.

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay [4:18.31], Morocco's Rababe Arafi [4:18.42], Ethiopian [4:18.58] and Uganda's Winnie Nanyondo [4:18.65] also finished ahead of the Irish athlete, who won a 1500m bronze medal at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March.

