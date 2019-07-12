Ciara Mageean sets new NI mile mark as Sifan Hassan breaks world record

Ciara Mageean set her previous mile best of 4:22.40 in 2017

Ciara Mageean cut more than three seconds off her own Northern Ireland mile record in Monaco as Sifan Hassan set a new world record.

Portaferry runner Mageean, 27, clocked 4 minutes and 19.03 seconds as she finished eighth in the fastest women's mile in history.

Hassan's time of 4:12.33 shaved 0.23 seconds off the previous mark set by Russia's Svetlana Masterkova in 1996.

Mageean set her previous Northern Ireland record of 4:22.40 in 2017.

The 27-year-old remains the second fastest Irish women's miler in history behind the legendary Sonia O'Sullivan who set the national record of 4:17.25 in 1994.

In a mile event rarely run on the circuit nowadays, Hassan appeared to be off world record pace in Friday's race at the Diamond League meeting.

However, she produced a strong finish to duck under the Russian's previous mark.

Hassan's time left her over five seconds ahead of runner-up Britain's Laura Weightman, who clocked 4:17.60, with Canada's Gabriel Debues-Stafford [4:17.87] in third spot.

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay [4:18.31], Morocco's Rababe Arafi [4:18.42], Ethiopian [4:18.58] and Uganda's Winnie Nanyondo [4:18.65] also finished ahead of the Irish athlete, who won a 1500m bronze medal at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March.