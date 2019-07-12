Diamond League: Laura Muir third in 800m, Gatlin beats Lyles

Muir won the Diamond League 1,500m in 2016 and 2018

Scotland's Laura Muir ran a personal best time as she claimed third place in the women's 800m at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco.

The European 1,500m champion, 26, ran one minute 58.42 seconds and compatriot Lynsey Sharp fourth in a season's best 1:58.76 as Ajee Wilson won in 1:57.73.

World champion Justin Gatlin clocked 9.91 to beat Noah Lyles in the 100m.

There was a world record in the women's mile as Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands clocked four minutes 12.33 seconds.

It eclipsed the 1996 mark of 4:12.56 held by Svetlana Masterkova of Russia.

Britain's Laura Weightman finished second with a new personal best of 4:17:60.

Both Gatlin and Lyles had already claimed Diamond League 100m victories this season, with Lyles clocking the fourth fastest 200m of all time when he won in 19.50 seconds in Lausanne last week.

Gatlin, 37, made the better start and had just enough to hold off the challenge of his fellow American, 16 years his junior.

Scot Jake Wightman was eighth in the men's 800m in a season's best 1:45.08.

Nijel Amos of Botswana, the 2012 Olympic silver medallist and 2014 Commonwealth champion, won in a world-leading time of 1:41.73.

World champion Dafne Schippers ran a season's best 22.45 but was beaten into third place in the women's 200m as Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, winner of four Diamond League events last year, won in 22.09 and Elaine Thompson of Jamaica was second in 22.44.