Diamond League: Noah Lyles clocks 19.50 in 200m win in Lausanne

Noah Lyle's time was the eighth best in history - Bolt has bettered it four times, Blake twice and Johnson once

Noah Lyles became the fourth fastest 200m runner of all time as he won the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne in a time of 19.50 seconds.

The 21-year-old's time has only been bettered by fellow American Michael Johnson, Yohan Blake and world record holder Usain Bolt, both of Jamaica.

Lyles - who also has the second fastest 100m time this year at 9.86 - ran the fastest 200m race since Bolt won Olympic gold in London in 2012.

Justin Gatlin won the 100m in 9.92.

The world champion, one of six Americans in the race, beat compatriot Michael Rodgers into second, with Aaron Brown of Canada finishing third.

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith clocked a season's best 20.91 in the women's 200m but finished second behind double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica.

Asher-Smith, 23, finished ahead of Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands, who won silver and gold respectively at the 2017 World Championships.