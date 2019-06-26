Laura Muir: European champion targets world medal in Doha

Laura Muir (far right) says a world outdoor medal is the only one "missing" from her collection

Laura Muir not fazed by being considered one of the world's elite middle distance runners as she aims for a World Championship medal in Doha.

The Scot is part of a strong field for next month's Anniversary Games.

She will also race at Sunday's Diamond League meeting in Oregon as part of her preparations to try to win a first world outdoor medal in the autumn.

"It means I'm someone who is competitive and is expected to run well," Muir said of the attention.

"Championship on championship, I've done really well in lots of different situations and in different races. So it's all coming together in terms of the next couple of years and the big championships."

Muir, now ranked first in the world over 1500m, has had a strong start to the 2019 outdoor season, winning at the Diamond League event in Stockholm in May, before running the second-fastest time of her career (3:56:17) when finishing second in Rome three weeks ago, behind only world-record holder Genzebe Dibaba.

At the last World Championships in London in 2017, Muir finished fourth and missed out on a medal by seven hundredths of a second, and her target this year is to go one better in Qatar in late September.

"I would just love to medal," she said. "I think the 1500m is such a strong event just now and can be very unpredictable. I've got European indoor and outdoor and world indoor medals but it's that world outdoor medal that I'm missing.

"It would be a big confidence booster going into the Tokyo Olympics next year. Ultimately I want to come away with an Olympic medal too."