Jamaica trials: Elaine Thompson wins women's 200m in world-leading time

Thompson won 100m and 200m gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson ran 22.00 seconds - the fastest time of the season - as she won the women's 200m on the final day of the Jamaica trials.

The 26-year-old, who won 100m and 200m gold in 2016 in Rio, beat Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by 0.22secs to claim a title she last took in 2015.

Thompson's victory gave her the sprint double after she defeated Fraser-Pryce in the 100m two days earlier.

Yohan Blake was narrowly beaten by Rasheed Dwyer in the men's 200m.

Dwyer ran 20.23 to beat Blake by 0.04secs and deny his rival a sprint double following his victory in the 100m at the qualifying meet for the World Championships between 28 September and 6 October in Doha.

Shericka Jackson also impressed as she claimed the women's 400m title.

She ran a lifetime best of 49.78 in the second-fastest time of the year behind Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who has clocked 49.05.