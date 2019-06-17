Josh Kerr surpasses Steve Cram's U23 mark at 1500m in Seattle
Josh Kerr surpassed Steve Cram's 1500m mark at under-23 level at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle.
Edinburgh's Kerr won in three minutes 33.60 seconds - 0.06 seconds faster than the time set by Cram.
And the 21-year-old is now second in Scotland's all-time list for 1500m, behind Chris O'Hare.
Eilish McColgan also set a new personal best of 4:00.97 in Morocco, which was quicker than her mother Liz's best time over 1500m.