Davicia Patterson: Belfast athlete sets new Irish best in Geneva

Davicia Patterson came close to to breaking the Northern Ireland senior record in Switzerland

Belfast runner Davicia Patterson smashed her own Irish Under-20 400m record as she produced a hugely impressive performance in Geneva.

The 18-year-old cut 0.31 seconds off her previous best as she clocked 52.57 to win the B race at the meeting.

The Beechmount Harrier's time was only 0.03 outside Stephanie Llewellyn's NI senior record set in 1995.

Patterson's time moves her to the top of this year's European Under-20 rankings.

The Belfast youngster's main target for this summer is the European Under-20 Championships which take place in the Swedish city of Boras next month.

Patterson reached last year's World Under-20 semi-finals during a season which saw her set a new Irish Under-20 record.

Saturday's time at the European permit meeting represents another major breakthrough for the teenager, who moves to fifth in the all-time Irish list.

Joanne Cuddihy holds the Irish record with her 50.73 clocking in 2007 with Karen Shinkins (51.07), Phil Healy (52.08) and Jennifer Carey (52.29) also ahead of Patterson.