Caster Semenya invited to run Rabat Diamond League 800m says organiser

On Thursday Semenya said she was not being allowed to run in Rabat

Caster Semenya has been invited to race in the 800m at Sunday's Diamond League Meeting in Rabat, says the organiser.

On Tuesday the Swiss Federal Supreme Court suspended the IAAF's new rules, which want to restrict testosterone levels in female athletes like Semenya.

Despite being cleared to continue racing Semenya said on Thursday she was not being allowed to run in Morocco.

But on Friday meeting organiser Alain Blondel said he was "happy to confirm" she had been invited.

Semenya has an ongoing legal appeal against the IAAF's decision to restrict testosterone levels, which affects athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD).

Diamond League meetings are not organised by the sport's governing body the IAAF, with those in charge of individual events responsible for who they invite.

Despite the continuing legal wrangling, the double Olympic Champion has already been named in South Africa's preliminary squad for the World Championships in Qatar later this year.