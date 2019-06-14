Christian Coleman blitzes to Oslo Diamond League victory

Coleman finished 0.16 seconds clear of second-placed Xie Zhenye of China

American world silver medallist Christian Coleman set a new world-leading time of 9.85 seconds as he blasted to 100m victory in Oslo.

The 23-year-old shot out of the blocks and never looked like being reeled in.

Britain's Reece Prescod pulled up with an injury after 65m, while compatriot CJ Ujah was sixth in 10.18 seconds.

Elsewhere, Norwegian world champion Karsten Warholm brought the crowd to their feet by winning the 400m hurdles in a European record of 47.33 seconds.

Ireland's Thomas Barr claimed second place but was almost two seconds behind the winner with a time of 49.11 seconds.

Britain's Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, making her 2019 Diamond League debut, was seventh in the 800m with Scotland's former European champion Lynsey Sharp failing to make the finish after being tripped at the bell.

Warholm is now the 13th fastest 400m hurdler of all time

Andrew Butchart was seventh in a 3,000m race won by 19-year-old Ethiopian Selemon Barega in a world-leading time of 7:32.17.

In addition to Coleman and Barega's efforts there were four other 2019 standards set at the Bislett Stadium.

Colombian Caterine Ibarguen won the triple jump with a 14.79m leap, while Poland's Marcin Lewandowski upset home favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen by winning the mile in 3:52.34.

Kenya's Norah Jeruto beat world record-holder Beatrice Chepkoech in the steeplechase, clocking 9:03.71, while Russian high jumper Mariya Lasitskene cleared 2.01m.