Caster Semenya: Olympic 800m champion can compete after Swiss court ruling
Caster Semenya will not need to take testosterone-reducing medication to compete after a Swiss court temporarily suspended a new IAAF ruling.
The Olympic 800m champion, 28, last month lost her challenge to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the implementation of a restriction on testosterone levels in female runners.
The ruling would have affected women competing from 400m to the mile.
"I hope following my appeal I will once again be able to run free," she said.
"I am thankful to the Swiss judges for this decision."
More to follow.