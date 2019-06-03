Caster Semenya: Olympic 800m champion can compete after Swiss court ruling

Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya has won the Olympic 800m title twice and the world title three times

Caster Semenya will not need to take testosterone-reducing medication to compete after a Swiss court temporarily suspended a new IAAF ruling.

The Olympic 800m champion, 28, last month lost her challenge to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the implementation of a restriction on testosterone levels in female runners.

The ruling would have affected women competing from 400m to the mile.

"I hope following my appeal I will once again be able to run free," she said.

"I am thankful to the Swiss judges for this decision."

More to follow.

