Belfast Marathon: Mixed news over adjusted times for extended course

Competitors were forced to run 0.34 of a mile beyond the standard 26 miles and 385 yards distance

Belfast Marathon organisers have confirmed that the 2019 course was 0.34 miles too long and that adjusted times have not been universally accepted.

It was originally believed that May's course was 0.3 miles further that the standard 26:385 but organisers have now said it was an extra 0.04 too long.

Times adjusted to take this additional distance into account have been accepted by Virgin London Marathon.

However, Run Britain 'Power of 10' will only accept the finisher times.

Belfast Marathon chairman David Seaton blamed "human error" when the extra distance was discovered, saying the lead car diverted from the route.

"We understand that Run Britain will be updating their records to reflect this," the marathon's management committee stated on Wednesday.

"However, we are pleased that Virgin London Marathon have agreed to accept the adjusted times for 'Good for Age' qualification.

"We would sincerely like to apologise for this confusion and thank you for your support and patience on this unfortunate circumstance."