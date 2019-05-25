Katarina Johnson-Thompson: British heptathlete leads Gotzis Hypo-Meeting after day one

Katarina Johnson-Thompson has claimed two of her personal bests in Gotzis - for the 100m hurdles in 2017 and the 200m in 2016

Katarina Johnson-Thompson finished day one top of the heptathlon standings at the Gotzis Hypo-Meeting in Austria.

The Briton, 26, went into the lead after going highest in the high jump before claiming the quickest 200m time.

She has 4,034 points, ahead of the USA's Kendell Williams (3,857) and Erica Bougard (3,809).

Niamh Emerson had to withdraw after two events after aggravating a knee injury while fellow Briton Tim Duckworth is sixth in the decathlon.

The annual event traditionally attracts many of the world's best multi-eventers and Johnson-Thompson was sixth fastest in the 100m hurdles with 13.29secs.

She then jumped 1.95m in the high jump - just three centimetres off her personal best - before registering 12.95m in the shot put and running 23.21secs in the 200m, with Bougard next best in 23.65.

Emerson, 20, had the joint-second highest mark for the high jump with 1.83m but in the process suffered a recurrence of her knee problem. She was sixth overall after two events.

In the decathlon, Duckworth ran 10.61secs in the 100m before claiming the best mark of 7.72m in the long jump, putting him second overall.

But 12.80m in the shot put saw the American-born 22-year-old slip to sixth after three events on 2,594 points, with Canada's Damian Warner (2,854) top of the standings ahead of Grenada's Commonwealth champion Lindon Victor (2,731).