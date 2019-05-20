Nicky Spinks runs double Paddy Buckley Round to complete ultra-running trilogy

Spinks began her trilogy of double rounds in the Lake District in 2005

British runner Nicky Spinks has made ultra-running history by becoming the first person to complete the 122-mile double Paddy Buckley Round in Wales.

The breast cancer survivor from Huddersfield completed the double circuit in 57 hours 27 minutes.

Spinks, 51, has now completed double loops of the Paddy Buckley, Bob Graham and Charlie Ramsay rounds, the three classic routes taking in the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales.

"I'm really happy," she told BBC Sport.

When I first did the classic round, I didn't make it under 24 hours. I got cancer a month later Nicky Spinks

"I was finding it really tough but a power-nap of about 10 minutes at Pont Caer Gors in the early hours of Sunday breathed new life into my legs."

Spinks ascended around 56,000ft in the Welsh mountains - almost twice the height of Mount Everest - and navigated 94 peaks, including two ascents of Snowdon, the highest mountain in England or Wales.

"One of the hardest bits was reaching the halfway point at Capel Curig having done one full lap and knowing I had to go back out and do it all again," she said.

"I had to make myself carry on. That first long section after the turnaround is really tough and I felt shocking. I then did the next section before that sleep at Pont Caer Gors, which really helped."

Bob Graham, Charlie Ramsay and Paddy Buckley

The Bob Graham Round was the first of the British trilogy to be established, in 1932. The Charlie Ramsay and Paddy Buckley Rounds followed in 1978 and 1982 respectively.

Spinks held the outright record for a single Charlie Ramsay and Paddy Buckley round, and the women's record for the Bob Graham Round, until fellow Briton Jasmin Paris, who won the Spine Race in January, surpassed her times in 2016.

But while Paris was breaking the records for single rounds, Spinks embarked on her adventure to complete the doubles.

She set a record for the double Bob Graham in the Lake District in 2005, and two years later became the only person to complete a double Charlie Ramsay Round in Fort William, ascending 48 peaks in total, including Ben Nevis twice.

"I have a lot of history with the Paddy Buckley Round," Spinks said.

"When I first did the classic round [a single circuit] I didn't make it under 24 hours. I got cancer a month later. Having failed to go under 24 hours all I wanted to do was get back to the same mountains and go under that time.

"Post-cancer, that is what I did. The third time I did it I set a then women's record."

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.