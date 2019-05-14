Mark Dry: Scottish hammer thrower provisionally suspended on doping control charge

Mark Dry had been targeting Tokyo 2020 after hip surgery

Scottish hammer thrower Mark Dry has been provisionally suspended by UK Anti-Doping after a charge of "tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control".

Dry, 31, collected bronze medals at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

He had hip surgery in the summer of 2018 and was aiming to compete again.

UK Athletics say Dry has "the opportunity to respond to the charge including the right to a full hearing of the case".

A brief statement from UKA does not provide any details of the alleged tampering.

"We are aware of the case involving a Scottish athlete," said scottishathletics.

"There is a process to be followed and we have to await the outcome of that process (which involves UK Athletics and UK Anti-Doping).

"We have a duty of care for all our athletes and that is very much in our thoughts at this stage, too."