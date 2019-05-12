World Relay Championships: Great Britain's men win 4x100m bronze

Media playback is not supported on this device

Brazil win 4x100m relay as GB take bronze

Great Britain's 4x100m men's relay team won bronze by one hundredth of a second at the World Relay Championships in Yokohama, Japan.

The British team of CJ Ujah, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Adam Gemili and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake finished in 38.15 seconds, just ahead of China who registered 38.16.

GB are world champions in the event.

Brazil secured gold with a world-leading time of 38.05, with the United States second in 38.07.

Great Britain's men's 4x400m team finished fifth in their final, with Trinidad and Tobago taking a fine gold.

United States were dominating the race up until Trinidad's Machel Cedenio produced a final-leg 44.41 split to take gold in just over three minutes.

The US finished second but were later disqualified for a lane infringement, leading Jamaica to be promoted to second in 3:01.57 and Belgium third.

GB's women's 4x400m quartet finished sixth as Poland claimed a surprise win in 3:27.49.

European champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic outran America's Courtney Okolo in the final 100m to secure gold, leaving the United States to settle for silver and Italy third.

Jamaica's 4x200m women's team - which included Olympic 100m gold medallists Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson - finished third after a poor handover on the first leg.

France took gold in 1:32.16, with China second. United States finished third but they were later disqualified.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Watch: Terrible handovers cost Jamaica relay glory

