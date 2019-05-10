Laura Muir eyes more Birmingham glory at Grand Prix in August

Laura Muir won double European indoor gold in Glasgow this year

Laura Muir is hoping a return to Birmingham for the Grand Prix in August will be perfect preparation for the World Championships.

The Scot, 26, has won two world indoor medals, British titles and broken national indoor records over 1000m and a mile in the city.

This time, she will be competing outdoors at Alexander Stadium.

"With Doha being in September, this marks the beginning of the final run into World Championships," she said.

"So this year Birmingham is playing an even bigger role in my preparations."

Muir, currently training at altitude in St Moritz, Switzerland, has not yet revealed what distance she will run at the Diamond League event.

"With so many athletes trying to peak for Doha, this could mean some of the best athletes and best performances in Birmingham in recent years," the double European champion added.