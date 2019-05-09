Amy Foster: Northern Ireland sprinter announces retirement

Amy Foster competed for Northern Ireland in three Commonwealth Games

Northern Ireland sprinter Amy Foster has brought her 15-year international career to an end by retiring.

The 30-year-old City of Lisburn athlete competed at world and European level while she was a three-time Commonwealth Games semi-finalist.

Foster finishes with a 100m career average of 11.44, just 0.04 off her NI record of 11.40 set in 2014.

She won nine Irish sprint titles and retires as the Irish Indoor 60m record holder with a time of 7.27.

Foster's appearances include the Commonwealth Games (2010, 2014 and 2018), European Championships (2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016) as well as European Indoor Championships (2013) and World Indoor Championships (2018).

At last year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast she took a number of world class scalps to outperform her pre-event ranking and almost make the final, finishing 10th.

Foster was also a finalist at the World University Games in 2011 and 2013.