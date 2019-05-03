Leon Reid: Commonwealth bronze medallist seventh on Diamond League debut in Doha

Leon Reid has a 200m personal best of 20.27 seconds
Leon Reid was making his Diamond League debut in Doha

Leon Reid finished seventh in the 200m at the 2019 IAAF Diamond League season opener in Doha.

Reid clocked 20.93 on his league debut in the Khalifa International Stadium, with Turkish world champion Ramil Guliyev winning in a time of 19.99.

Ecuador's Alex Quinonez (20.19) was second and Aaron Brown (20.20) of Canada finished third.

The next Diamond League meeting of the season will take place in Shanghai on 18 May.

Bath-born Reid clinched Northern Ireland's first Commonwealth Games athletics medal since 1990 when he earned a 200m bronze in Australia last year.

The 24-year-old, who claimed European medals at junior and under-23 level for Britain, won the 200m at the Irish Indoor Championships in February.

