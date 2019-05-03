Diamond League: Caster Semenya wins 800m in Doha two days after losing case against IAAF

Caster Semenya won the 800m at the first Diamond League meet of the season in Doha, in what could be her final race over the distance.

It comes just two days after the South African, 28, lost a landmark case against athletics' governing body.

Semenya challenged new IAAF rules that attempt to restrict testosterone levels in female runners but the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) rejected her appeal.

Victory was her 30th in a row at 800m.

The double Olympic champion showed no emotion as she crossed the finish line in a new world leading time and meet record of one minute 54.98 seconds, having dominated the race from the start.

Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba finished second with the United States' Ajee Wilson third.

On Thursday, Semenya posted a cryptic tweet that suggested she could quit athletics, including a quote which referred to knowing when to walk away.

Under the new IAAF rules Semenya - and other athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) - must either take medication in order to compete in track events from 400m to the mile, or change to another distance.

She can make an appeal against the Cas ruling to the Swiss Tribunal Courts within the next 30 days.

More to follow.