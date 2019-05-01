World Athletics Championships: Callum Hawkins in, but Mo Farah declines GB place

Media playback is not supported on this device T Rex, Iron Maiden & Metallica - check out Hawkins' marathon playlist

Callum Hawkins has been named in the Great Britain team for October's World Championships in Doha, but Mo Farah and Steph Twell have declined places.

Scotland's Hawkins, 26, finished 10th in Sunday's London Marathon - his first since collapsing while leading the 2018 Commonwealth Games event.

Twell and Farah were both eligible for the team, but the former has chosen to focus on securing a Tokyo 2020 spot.

Farah was fifth in London in the second fastest time run by a Briton.

After the race, the three-time 10,000m world champion said he had yet to decide which event to contest in Qatar.

"At the minute my brain is all over the place," he said. "I am going to have a chat with my coach and my agent and have a step back. I think for me I want to do a marathon."

In Farah's place, Dewi Griffiths will accompany Hawkins after impressing in his second ever marathon in London on Sunday.

Charlotte Purdue has also been confirmed in the GB team after running a personal best - and the third fastest time by a British women - in London. She will be joined by Tish Jones.

And Cameron Corbishley and Dominic King will be Britain's entrants for the men's 50km race walk.