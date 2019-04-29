'I was thinking 'not again'' - Callum Hawkins on 'almost blackout' at London Marathon

Callum Hawkins celebrates a new Scottish marathon record after the London Marathon

Callum Hawkins admits the "wheels were really coming off and I was just hanging on" in the closing stages of Sunday's London Marathon.

The Scot, 26, was running his first marathon since collapsing while leading the 2018 Commonwealth Games race.

And Hawkins finished 10th in a new Scottish record time of two hours, eight minutes and 14 seconds.

"I was thinking 'not again' but I managed to get my head back up and focus," he told BBC Scotland.

"At the 40km mark, I looked down to grit my teeth and go but I had a bit of moment. Almost blackout, but I managed to get myself together."

Hawkins is now the third fastest Briton over 26 miles 385 yards, having eclipsed the Scottish record of Alistair Hutton, which had stood for 34 years.

"I was hoping for two hours, seven minutes going in, but to take a minute off the Scottish record, I'm pretty pleased with that," he said.

Looking back on his Commonwealth Games disappointment in Australia, he added: "I had moved on from the Gold Coast towards the end of last year. I had all of my focus on London, but it's good to get it off my back.

"It's been a tough learning curve. It was completely different to being injured. If anything, you'd rather be injured because you'd know what was wrong.

"But I was patient and slowly made my way back."

Hawkins qualifies for the World Championships in Doha later this year, while his London time was inside the standard for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

"I need to keep putting in the miles, the big sessions, and make sure I pick the right races so I can secure that Olympic place," he said.

"I just want to keep improving and hopefully get myself into a position where I can gain a medal in Tokyo."