Kate O'Connor: Heptathlete breaks two records in one day

NI javelin record holders (l-r) Laura Kerr, Kate O'Connor and Alison Moffitt

Heptathlete Kate O'Connor broke two records to claim a silver medal at the Multistars event in Italy.

O'Connor, 18, set an NI javelin record of 49.31m on her way to a new Irish senior heptathlon standard of 5,881 points.

The Newry teenager finished in second place behind American Annie Kunz, who scored 5971 points.

The performance also qualified O'Connor for the European Athletics Under-20 Championships in July.

O'Connor beat the previous NI javelin record of 49.23m by eight centimetres on Sunday to also achieve a new Irish under 20 record.

Her throw bettered the 16-year mark set by her coach Laura Kerr, who had broken the record of her own coach Alison Moffitt with her 2003 effort.

O'Connor, who finished in eighth place for Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, recorded a personal best shot put throw of 13.48m at the Multistars tournament at Lana in northern Italy and also topped the High Jump standings with a best of 1.72m.