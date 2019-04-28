London Marathon 2019: Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge wins as Mo Farah fifth

From the section

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge ran the second fastest marathon in history to win the London Marathon as Britain's Mo Farah finished fifth.

Kipchoge, who broke the world record in Berlin last year, triumphed in two hours two minutes 38 seconds.

Farah finished three minutes behind Kipchoge and Briton Callum Hawkins was 10th.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei, 25, won the women's race to become the youngest female winner in London.

More to follow.