James Quirk wins Isle of Man firefighters walk

James Quirk won the Firefighters Memorial Walk held in the Isle of Man on Sunday.

Quirk finished the 31 mile (50km) event which mirrors the Parish Walk course between Peel and Ramsey in five hours 11 minutes and 22 seconds.

Pete Miller finished three minutes back with Andrew Titley third and Jayne Farquhar the leading lady in sixth.

The event is seen as a perfect pre-race event those planning to enter the 85 mile (136km) Parish Walk in June.

In total 139 people managed to complete the full distance.