IOM sport awards: Sally Gunnell replaces Greg Rutherford as award guest

The Essex athlete won Olympic and World titles and held the 400m hurdles world record

Olympic gold medal winner Sally Gunnell has replaced Greg Rutherford as guest of honour at the Isle of Man sports awards, it has been announced.

The athlete said she was "delighted to help" after the retired long jumper was unable to travel due to "unforeseen circumstances".

Gunnell shot to fame in 1992, when she won gold in the 400 metre hurdles at the Barcelona Olympics.

The ceremony will take place at the Villa Marina in Douglas on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Sports Awards said: "We are thrilled to announce that European, Commonwealth, World & Olympic hurdle champion Sally Gunnell will be welcomed as our guest of honour."

Enduro motorcyclist Jamie McCanney and swimmer Charlotte Atkinson won the sportsman and sportswoman of the year accolades at the 2018 event.