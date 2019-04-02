Ciara Mageean: Ireland's joy as Portaferry athlete bounces back from TV traumas

Ciara Mageean won her second European bronze medal in Glasgow earlier this month

"People have seen me in tears in front of a camera. They've seen the tough days when I've come off the track and I don't have any answers."

Ciara Mageean is smiling and it's wonderful to witness.

She's in front of a roaring fire at the family home in Portaferry after just coming back from showing off her European Indoor Championship bronze medal to the pupils at her old primary school St Mary's.

"My three little cousins go to that school so they were in their element. They hadn't seen me since Christmas time. They wanted to see the medal and they were all jumping all over me.

"I've been completely overwhelmed with all the messages after the race. Somebody said you must be getting sick of it but I don't think you can get sick of this."

But while Mageean is a sporting heroine in her home town, the truth is that the people of Ireland - north and south - have taken this 27-year-old middle distance runner to their hearts.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ciara Mageean was well short of her personal best in London

Mageean's traumas have been a 'hard watch'

The tears and upset after Mageean's major championship traumas have been difficult viewing at times.

But Ireland has kept watching, no doubt also noticing Mageean's obvious love of her country, and the outpouring of congratulations since her medal win behind the imperious Laura Muir has moved the athlete.

"I think the Irish public have travelled that whole journey with me and have seen the up and downs. So the support, it's tangible that it's there. It means so much to me to be honest."

The Portaferry woman's downs included dropping out of the European Indoor 1500m final in Belgrade in March 2017 and then what she described as a "disaster" of a performance as she finished 12th of 13 in her heat at the World Championships in London five months later.

Fourth at European Championships in Berlin

In late 2017, she opted to uproot from her then Dublin base and coach Jerry Kiernan to move to Steve Vernon's group of New Balance-sponsored athletes in Manchester.

Her championship performances didn't immediately improve as she bowed out in the heats at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham and then finished 13th in a not particularly strong 1500m field at the Commonwealth Games despite the presence of winner Caster Semenya.

But progress was clearly visible last summer as Mageean - who won bronze in the event in Amsterdam two years earlier - was narrowly pipped for third spot by Britain's Laura Weightman at the European outdoor championships in Berlin as a dominant Muir clinched the title.

After a full autumn and winter's training under Vernon's regime, the county Down runner displayed superb form in the early part of the indoor season as she improved her own Irish 1500m and mile records but it still remained to be seen how her nerve would hold up in Glasgow.

"I've been working really hard with my mental state around racing and try not to let the occasion weigh down on me."

Mageean opted to see a sports psychologist after dropping out of the 1500m final at the European Indoors in 2017

Battling with 'the voices in your head'

Mageean makes no attempt to hide the importance that winning the battle with "the voices in your head" played in her Glasgow achievement.

After dropping out of the Belgrade final in 2017, Ciara's then physio Emma Gallivan advised her to seek the services of Irish Sports Institute psychologist Kate Kirby.

"I think Emma was a little bit worried about me after Belgrade. I was having a hard time and being hard on myself," recalls Mageean.

"Sometimes the little voices in my head can start to chat to each other and be quite negative and start playing on your mind.

"I started working with Kate after that and I think it's been of huge benefit to me.

"There's absolutely no shame in helping your mental health and really having a good mental mindset towards improving what's going on up here (points at her head). In all walks of life, we all need that little bit of help."

Missed two full years because of injury

In addition to taking the decision to work for the first time "in a structured way" with a sports psychologist, 2017 also saw Mageean take the "difficult" decision to move to Manchester and away from the guidance of the inspirational Kiernan.

The Kerryman had patiently nursed her back to top-level competition after the serious ankle problem which materialised in 2012 following a stellar junior career under previous coach Eamonn Christie which included a 1500m silver at the 2010 World Junior Championships.

The injury eventually resulted in Mageean undergoing surgery in the autumn of 2013 with the ailment ruling her out of competitive action for two full years.

"Jerry was there whenever I was learning to put my foot on the ground again. Whenever I was only allowed to do a 10-minute jog each day and then progress that to 12 minutes, then 14 and so on.

"It was very tough and there were definitely points when I wondered whether I was going to be able to get back to where I was before. Was I just going to be one of those people who is just a good junior?

"But I was determined to make sure that wasn't the case. Maybe some other people would have lost the head and left the sport but that wasn't ever an option for me."

Mageean won her first senior major medal as she took bronze in the 1500m at the 2016 European Championships

Kiernan's steady as she goes approach saw Mageean confirm that she was back as she won a European outdoor 1500m bronze in 2016 before running a stunning metric mile time of 4:01.46 in Paris later than summer - a fortnight after reaching the Rio Olympics semi-finals.

But by the autumn of 2017, Mageean was of a mind to sample a new environment which would involve training and living with fellow professional athletes.

"I was very close to Jerry. He's a fantastic coach. For me, it was more of a change mentally and to try something that a very professional set up, instead of kind of forging a path on my own in Dublin.

"Moving from Jerry to Steve, the training wasn't hugely different. I'm slowly increasing my miles but I would have been doing that anyway under Jerry as I got older and stronger.

"Steve is probably a little bit more scientific in the sense that he uses lactate testing and we would in the lab every so often doing some testing.

"Steve is well able just to look at me too as an athlete but he likes the objective measure that he can get as well to reassure him where as Jerry was quite subjective, he would watch and he would see."

Ciara Mageean's housemates in Manchester include Swedish international athlete Anna Silvander

Mageean's bond with Manchester housemates

The major difference was one of environment and the Portaferry woman quickly bonded with her new housemates who included Swedish 1500m international Anna Silvander and Welsh distance runner Elinor Kirk.

"Some people think it sounds like a really intense environment but me, Anna and Eli are not athletics buffs at all. We are not the type of people to bend your ear 24/7 about training.

"We're all really close. That's what sport is really about. You find somebody who shares the same passions as you and you become really close to them.

"I shared Anna's disappointment that she didn't make the final in Glasgow and she shared my sheer ecstasy of winning a medal.

"She was in tears . More emotional than I was. For me that's the huge different of being on my own in Dublin and forging my own path and being over there in Manchester and having a whole group around me that share my vision."

Tokyo prep 'is now'

Following her medal exploits in Glasgow, Mageean's focus now turns to preparations for the World Championship in Doha in late September before all her attentions will turn towards next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

"It's going to a little bit more complicated for race agents and coaches this season because the major outdoor championship is so late in the year and you will see a lot of athletes opening their seasons a lot later than normal.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'You train your body so why not your mind?' - Mageean on the mental battle

"I want to be in a world final but that's a hard place to be because there are only 12 spots and also the women's 1500m is a particularly strong event at the moment.

"As regard 2020 and Tokyo, the prep is now.

"Joe Bloggs in the street asks if you are going to the Olympics. They don't know if you have won a European medal and world championships kind of go over their head.

"I'm lucky enough to have raced in Rio and to be an Irish Olympian and I'd love to step back out on the track and do it again.

"But nothing is guaranteed. I'm going to touch wood," says Mageean as she taps the arm on her chair.

"Anything could happen in the prep between now and then but I'm going to do everything in my power to be there."