Big Half Marathon 2019: Mo Farah wins last race before London Marathon

From the section

Britain's Mo Farah has defended his title in the Big Half Marathon, finishing in one hour one minute 14 seconds in London on Sunday.

The four-time Olympic champion won a sprint finish to beat his time of 61:40 in the inaugural race last year.

The 13.1-mile event is the 35-year-old's final one before April's London Marathon.

Farah failed to retain his title as Europe's fastest half marathon runner.

More to follow.