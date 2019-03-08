Mo Farah hints at World Championships track return for 10,000m

Mo Farah made it six World Championship gold medals with his 10,000m win in London in 2017

Britain's four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has hinted at a track return for this year's World Championships.

The 35-year-old retired from the track in 2017 to concentrate on marathons and will run a half marathon in London on Sunday before April's London Marathon.

But Farah revealed he may opt to defend his 10,000m title in Doha in October, rather than compete in the marathon.

He said: "Watching the European Indoor Championships on TV, I was thinking 'Oh man! I want to get back out there'."

Farah completed the 'double double' of 5,000 and 10,000m Olympic titles in Rio in 2016, becoming only the second man - after Finland's Lasse Viren - to defend the long-distance track events.

He won a third consecutive world 10,000m gold in London the following year, before missing out on a fifth major championships distance double when beaten into second in the 5,000m.

Having finished eighth on his London Marathon debut in 2014, Farah was third last year and claimed his maiden victory over 26.2 miles in only his third race with a new European record of two hours, five minutes and 11 seconds in Chicago in October.

Asked about the likelihood of a track return, he said: "It all depends on the result in London (on 28 April). I miss the sort of atmosphere Laura Muir got. You get it at the London Marathon but I do miss the track. I do miss representing my country.

"That's just me. If things are going well and I've got a chance to win a medal, then I'd love to come back and run for my country, but my aim now is to concentrate on the marathon.

"I had said to myself that I wanted to finish in London," he added. "I was thinking 'I just want to do marathons and it's going to get easier'. It's not easier.

"But seeing the (10,000m) results, it hasn't really changed. The athletes doing well are 1500m indoors, the mile but in terms of long distances, it hasn't really changed much, and now part of me is thinking 'Have I still got it?'"