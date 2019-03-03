European Indoor Championships: Shelayna Oskan-Clarke wins Great Britain's third gold

From the section

European Indoor Championships Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Dates: 1-3 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Shelayna Oskan-Clarke led from gun to tape to earn Great Britain their third gold medal of the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

It was a gutsy display by the 2017 silver medallist who held off a late challenge from France's Renelle Lamote.

There were silver medals for Jamie Webb (men's 800m), Holly Bradshaw (pole vault) and Tim Duckworth (heptathlon).

Scotland's 3,000m champion Laura Muir will be looking to add the women's 1500m crown later.

Great Britain now lead the table with three golds and 10 medals in total.

