European Indoor Championships: English in 800m final after Learmouth disqualified

Mark English has been added to the 800m final at the European Indoor Championships after Guy Learmouth was disqualified.

Great Britain runner Learmouth barged Donegal native English during the semi-final in Glasgow and English was awarded his place in Sunday's decider.

English successfully appealed the incident, which took place during the third of four laps.

Spain's Mariano Garcia won the heat, with English finishing fifth.

The Irish runner's time was 1:50.70 and the 25-year-old expressed his disappointment after initially thinking his medal chances were gone before Learmouth's disqualification.