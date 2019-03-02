European Indoor Championships: Asha Philip and Chris O'Hare win medals in Glasgow

Asha Philip won her first major individual title in Belgrade two years ago

European Indoor Championships Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Dates: 1-3 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Asha Philip and Chris O'Hare added to Great Britain's medal tally on day two of the European Indoor Championships.

Defending champion Philip failed to retain her title but pipped fellow Briton Kristal Awuah to bronze in the 60m, won by Poland's Ewa Swoboda.

Richard Kilty, seeking a third title, was fourth in men's 60m event.

Scot Chris O'Hare outsprinted Henrik Ingebrigtsen in the final 50 metres to clinch 3,000m silver as the Norwegian's younger brother Jakob took gold.

Poland now lead the medal table from Great Britain following successes for Swoboda in the 60m and Pawel Wojciechowski in the men's pole vault.

'It was dead close' - O'Hare delighted with silver

Britain's Chris O'Hare (left and near side) just did enough to win silver

The likely winner of the men's 3,000m was not really up for debate but the other two podium spots were up for grabs.

After a pedestrian first three-quarters of the race, the competition for the medals began when Jakob Ingebrigtsen and his brother Henrik moved to the front as O'Hare kept within close range.

The younger Ingebrigtsen then broke clear in the final 100 metres, leaving a battle for silver which O'Hare won by three-thousandths of a second despite a courageous dive on the line by Henrik.

O'Hare, 28, who trains at Harvard University, told BBC Sport: "After the Europeans outdoor last year I was in a pretty dark place. If it wasn't for my wife and my son and my parents and siblings and my support team, I would have given up.

"I sat on a wall in Berlin [where the competition was held] with my mum and dad and it was like: 'This is too hard. It's not worth it any more.'

"I'd been away at that point for three months from my wife and my son and I thought, 'Nah, it's not worth it'. It's not an easy thing to come back from disappointment after disappointment and being in a good place and still being disappointed. So I'm glad to come in here fit and healthy and show what I'm capable of."

Philip joy, but Kilty despair

Neither Philip nor Kilty managed to retain their titles, but there were contrasting emotions after their finals.

Philip, 28, had a good start but could not keep pace with the in-form Swoboda, who won in 7.09 seconds. Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers, better known for her 100m and 200m outdoor sprinting, took silver (7.14) with Philip third in 7.15. She recorded the same time as 19-year-old Awuah, but was given bronze in a photo finish.

Philip told BBC Sport: "Everybody wants to win gold, but I'm happy to get a medal.

"But to get that medal instead of Kristal is heartbreaking. However, she set a new personal best in the final and I have such high hopes for her."

Kilty was hoping for his third successive European indoor title, but his road to Glasgow was not smooth. Following an Achilles injury last year, the 29-year-old from Teesside was initially left out of this British squad having failed to achieve the qualification standard of 6.60 seconds.

However, organisers handed him an invite to the competition.

Having navigated his way to the final he failed to reproduce his performances of Prague and Belgrade as he finished fourth in 6.66, behind Slovakia's winner Jan Volko (6.60).

He told BBC Sport: "It's heartbreaking coming here and performing like that. Even though I've been on a tough road, I don't like to perform like that. Not to win is a failure for me."