Laura Muir: Scot says gold medal in Glasgow is best of her career

Laura Muir celebrates after crossing the line to win the 300m in Glasgow

Laura Muir's gold medal at the European Indoor Athletics Championships was the best of her career said the Scots runner.

Muir retained her 3000m title with a Championship record, lapping almost the entire field to cross the line in eight minutes 30.62 seconds.

And doing it in front of her friend and family meant more than previous triumphs in Belgrade and Berlin.

"I was so glad I could deliver today," said Muir.

"To get my first [gold] medals indoors was really special, but that was in Belgrade. To win my first title outdoors, that was fantastic but that was in Berlin. I know Berlin was tied with Glasgow (for the combined European championships) which was quite nice but at the same time I wasn't in Glasgow.

"So to be here, the first time for me as a defending champion, having that orange bib, and to be able to deliver in front of my home crowd with so many friends and family watching."

Muir, 25, now has a day off before the 1500m final on Sunday, where she is also the defending champion.

And she admitted racing in front of the home atmosphere had put pressure on her.

She said: "On the start line the reception I got, I was like 'woah'. It almost overwhelmed me a little bit. So it was quite nice to have that for the heat so it prepared me for the final."