European Indoor Championships: Ciara Mageean into 1500m final as fastest loser

Ciara Mageean (centre) finished behind heat winner Spain's Marta Perez (left) and Czech athlete Simona Vrzalova

County Down athlete Ciara Mageean qualified for Sunday's 1500m final at the European Indoor Championships as a fastest loser after finishing third in her heat in Glasgow.

With only the top two guaranteed final spots, Mageean clocked 4:08.15 which left her behind Spain's Marta Perez and Czech athlete Simona Vrzalova.

But after a nervous wait for the last heat, Mageean's spot was confirmed.

The Portaferry athlete was the quickest of the fastest loser qualifiers.

However, she will have been disappointed at having to rely on the fastest loser's route for qualification.

Mageean runs tactically sound race

The 2016 European outdoor 1500m bronze medallist ran a tactically sound race as she stayed on the shoulder of Vrzalova for the opening 1400m.

However, despite looking comfortable, Mageean was unable to get past the Czech athlete in the closing 100m as she was also passed by Spaniard Perez who won in 4:08.05 - 0.01seconds ahead of Vrzalova.

Mageean has produced an impressive indoor campaign which included improving her own Irish indoor 1500m record to 4:06.76 in Athlone last month.

Britain's gold medal favourite Laura Muir safely progressed to the final by winning the opening heat in 4:09.29.

Letterkenny athlete Mark English produced a composed performance to win his 800m heat in 1:49.39 which qualified him for Saturday evening's semi-finals.

However, English's team-mates Conall Kirk and Zak Curran both bowed out.

Annadale Striders' Kirk finished sixth in his heat in 1:50.50 - 1.55 seconds outside his personal best set at the Athlone International meeting last month - while Curran was fifth in his qualifier in 1:49.77.

Mark English impressively won his 800m heat but John Travers disappointed in the 3000m

Earlier, Phil Healy was the only Irish competitor in the opening session to progress in their events.

The Cork woman finished third in the 400m heat in 53.13 which earned her a fastest loser's qualification for the semi-finals later on Friday as her team-mate Sophie Becker exited following a 53.99 clocking which left her fifth in her race

In the men's 400m, Ireland's hurdles star Thomas Barr and Cillin Greene both exited.

Barr finished fifth in his heat in 48.22 while championship debutant Greene fell in his qualifier after a typically rough and tumble indoor 400m.

In the men's 3,000m heat, Sean Tobin narrowly missed on a place in the final as a season's best of 7:56.25 left him fifth in his heat.

However, team-mate John Travers endured a chastening experience as he finished 14th in his heat in 8:12.54 - over 17 seconds slower than his personal best indoors for the distance.

Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, meanwhile, bowed out of the women's 800m after clocking 2:06.00 to finish fourth in her heat as only the top two progressed.