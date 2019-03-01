European Indoor Championships: Katarina Johnson-Thompson eyes pentathlon record

Media playback is not supported on this device Johnson-Thompson throws lifetime best in pentathlon shot put

European Indoor Championships Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Dates: 1-3 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson has the world pentathlon record in sight after superb displays on the first day of the European Indoor Championships.

The world indoor champion leads with 2,989 points. Personal bests in the long jump and 800m later on Friday would see her beat Nataliya Dobrynska's 5,013 set at the 2012 event.

France's Solene Mdama is second, with Great Britain's Niamh Emerson third.

BBC Two's coverage of the Glasgow competition resumes from 17:30 GMT.

Johnson-Thompson, who is also the Commonwealth heptathlon champion, ran a season's best of 8.27 seconds in the 60m hurdles before equalling the pentathlon high jump championship record with 1.96m.

The 26-year-old from Liverpool then recorded a personal best 13.15m in the shot put - her weakest event - to finish the opening three events on a high.

The conclusion of the pentathlon will be one of the highlights of the opening evening, along with home favourite Laura Muir's attempt to retain her 3,000m title (21:40 GMT).

The 25-year-old Scot also gets her 1500m campaign under way (19:10 GMT) and is going for a double-double, having won both titles in Belgrade two years ago.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson produced 1.96m in the high jump - 9cm better than compatriot Niamh Emerson who produced the second best jump of the competition

GB men face Ingebrigtsens in 3,000m final

Saturday's men's 3,000m final (19:47 GMT) is shaping up to be Britain v the Ingebrigtsens of Norway.

Three Britons, Chris O'Hare, Andrew Butchart and Sam Atkin all qualified, while European outdoor 1500m and 5,000m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen clocked the fastest time of the heats - seven minutes 51.20 seconds. His older brother Henrik also made it through.

Pre-championship favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who was also fastest in the 1500m heats, told BBC Sport: "I'm in great shape, but obviously I wasn't hoping to go this fast.

"I felt pretty strong in training - been doing a lot of mileage - which is why I decided to do both events."

Britons Robbie Fitzgibbon and Neil Gourley are also through to Sunday's 1500m final (20:01 GMT). Brighton runner Fitzgibbon's time of 3:43.09 was the third fastest of the qualifiers.

Elsewhere, 2017 silver medallist Shelayna Oskan-Clarke and fellow Britons Adelle Tracey and Mari Smith all qualified for Saturday's women's 800m semi-finals (18:06 GMT).

Owen Smith and Cameron Chalmers both reached Friday's men's 400m semi-finals (21:00 GMT), as did Norway's Karsten Warholm, who is the world outdoor champion.

Chris Baker, who won European outdoor high jump bronze for Britain in 2016, will be fancied to get medal in Saturday's final (18:00 GMT) after managing 2.26m in qualification - the joint third best effort.