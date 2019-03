European Indoor Championships Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Dates: 1-3 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Scotland's Neil Gourley says he will "give it everything" in order to win a medal in the 1500m final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

Gourley finished second in his heat, but was given first place when winner Filip Ingebrigtsen was disqualified.

And Gourley is aiming for a podium finish in Sunday's final.

"I just really can't describe the elation of competing in front of my friends and family," said Gourley.

"I make no secret of that [winning a medal], that is the goal. It's a lofty goal considering the opposition, but I'm going to give it everything to give myself the best chance of getting that medal. I really want it."