European Indoor Championships: Eilidh Doyle is 'massive role model'

European Indoor Championships Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Dates: 1-3 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Scottish 400m hurdler Eilidh Doyle would be "lauded if she was a top musician or academic", says Scottish Athletics head coach Stephen Maguire.

Doyle has won 16 Olympic, world and European medals since 2010, but Maguire says athletes are often not appreciated until "they've gone or disappeared".

Speaking on the eve of the European Indoor Championship in Glasgow, he says Doyle, 31, falls into that category.

"As role models, athletes deserve a lot of respect," Maguire told BBC Scotland.

"Eilidh is a massive role model for women in sport. She brings experience, nous and calmness to the team, and the younger athletes learn off that.

"We could, at times, be kinder and reflect on what it takes to win. And from a Scottish perspective, we can't go too far wrong with the role models we have."

Doyle claimed Olympic 4x400m relay bronze in 2016, and has two world championship silver medals and one bronze in the event.

She won three consecutive Commonwealth Games silver medals in the 400m, as well as world indoor bronze last year.

'Scots can fight for medals'

Nine Scottish athletes will be in the 48-strong British team for the event at the Emirates Arena, which starts on Friday and runs across the weekend.

Defending champion Laura Muir will double up over 1500m and 3000m, and will be joined in the former by training partner Jemma Reekie and in the latter by Eilish McColgan.

Doyle and Zoey Clark will both also compete in two events - the individual 400m and the 4x400m Relay.

Four men have also been selected, with Guy Learmonth, Neil Gourley, Chris O'Hare and Andy Butchart competing in across 800m, 1500m and 3000m.

It is the highest number for over 50 years - surpassing the previous record of six in 2015 and 2017.

Maguire insists each can qualify for their own finals and that "once you're in the final, you'll be contesting medals".

"There will always be surprises at these events, and people will rise to the occasion," he added. "A Scottish crowd gives a huge advantage. They'll be right up there."